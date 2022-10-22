 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: The journey of old No. 21

No. 21 inside building

A large headlight dominates the front end of locomotive No. 21, seen in Astoria.

 Ron Baldwin

Thousands of motorists stream by an unheralded, Quonset hut-style building off Industry Street each day, never knowing the treasure it contains. Inside, a small group of railroad aficionados labor on a nearly century-old steam locomotive, seeking to return rail travel to the old Astoria and Columbia River Railroad line.

Since its formation in 1990, the nonprofit Astoria Railroad Preservation Association has looked for a locomotive for their project. In 1991, the group found No. 21 for sale at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, Washington.

Machinists

Mark Clemmens, left, and Robert Thompson, longtime volunteer machinists, examine a bearing shaft.
Wheels on the train

50-inch wheels power the No. 21 locomotive.
Niemann

John Niemann, Astoria Railroad Preservation Association president, stands next to a drive wheel of No. 21.

Ron Baldwin is a freelance contributor to The Astorian and Coast Weekend.

