As artist Penny Treat put the finishing touches on a brightly colored folded heron, her hands trembled. The clear fishing line she used to secure beads above the printed art piece had become more slippery and stubborn than she remembered.
At 76, the fine motor skills needed to create her dazzling displays are harder to master.
“This tremor in my hands, it has to do with nerves,” Treat said. “I worked at such a high level with a lot of responsibility for so many years, your nerves start to fray. It makes tying on beads difficult.”
Her hands might not do exactly what she wants anymore, but Treat’s passion for art is bigger than ever. The former interior designer is ecstatic for her work to return to a gallery in Astoria, plucking her inspiration from a shorebird she watched from her window during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“He was there every day, he gave me joy,” Treat said. “He keeps coming back the next day, the next day. We have to come back to help people too, to give them hope, to lift their lives up.”
Her work will be displayed at the RiverSea Gallery beginning Nov. 13. The show is called “Great Blue & Beyond,” featuring local wildlife with a special emphasis on the great blue heron. The show is a collaboration with fellow Long Beach Peninsula artist and friend, Marie Powell. The pair have dubbed themselves “the long haulers” as neither has any plans of slowing down, despite being in their 70s.
“Most artists are competitive, they don’t collaborate like this,” said Treat of their special bond. “They do if you put a show together, but for them to work together is not typical.”
Powell owns and operates Marie Powell Gallery in Ilwaco, Washington, and has worked as a full-time artist for 30 years. Like Treat, she has no plans of retiring.
“At this stage, I have more demand for my work than I can keep up with, which is a wonderful problem to have as an artist,” Powell said.
Powell said the secret to loving your career into the twilight years is all about passion and learning. Committed to continuing to evolve her work, she doesn’t stop painting and makes producing new work a priority.
“I don’t think you can do a painting once in a while and get good at it,” Powell said. “I’m experimenting, changing and working all of the time at it. It’s a great life really, I’m just fortunate that it’s been successful for me,” she said.
It’s an attitude that is in stark contrast to working conditions today for some people. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million Americans, nearly 3% of the workforce, quit their job this summer.
“You just have to find your passion, and then you have to have guts enough to go for it,” Powell said of creating a rewarding career. “That’s the hardest part because sometimes you have to quit your other profession or job. You have to take a chance on yourself. You have to invest in yourself, and that includes time and money. Sometimes it’s risky. If you can find your passion, invest in it. Invest your time, money and effort into it. Take a risk.”
“The light is within us,” added Powell. “I think the opportunity and light, the way we perceive the world, is within us.”
The duo hopes to inspire joy and passion in the people who come to see “Great Blue & Beyond.” The exhibit will be an immersive experience, featuring three-dimensional artwork, highlighting the fragile population of birds that form an important part of the ecosystem.
RiverSea Gallery will also celebrate the opening of “NightFall,” a series of mixed-media monotypes by Seattle artist Joan Stuart Ross on Nov. 13.