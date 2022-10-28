Weekend Break: The room and the apple lady

I was little. Perhaps 5 years old. It felt like the middle of the night, but with an early bedtime, it may have been only 9 or 10 p.m. It was dark out, that’s for sure.
I awoke alone in the lower bunk bed of my bedroom, as my older sister and I no longer shared a room. Standing there was a little old lady, dressed in black. She wore a hooded cape, her white hair peeking out from its edges.
Her face I could still recall many years later, when I finally told my mom what had happened. It looked shriveled, like those doll heads made from apples.
“Come with me,” she said. “No,” I replied. “I don’t want to.”
She was enticing. “I will show you the other side,” she said. “Don’t you want to see it?”
I knew that I didn’t. I was scared to go with her, so I declared that I wanted to stay. The old woman shook her head and flew out the second-story window. I could see her fly past the giant tree in the neighbor’s yard and disappear into the night.
It took me a great long while to go back to sleep that night. I was afraid that she would come back and spirit me away. The next morning, I awoke to the same large-flowered wallpaper, white wall-to-wall carpeting and cream and yellow bedroom set. I was amazed that everything seemed so normal.
Most people would say that I had dreamt the entire episode but I still believe to my core that it was not a dream. Because she came back.
Years later, I recognized her instantly and I was struck with fear. Once again, she asked me to accompany her so she could give me a tour of the other side. I remained adamant that I didn’t want to go with her. I was afraid that she wouldn’t let me come back, even though I was curious as to what it might be like.
No flying out the window this time, she was simply gone. She was there one minute, gone the next.
I’m not sure why I didn’t tell my mom about what happened when I was little. I must have been in my late 20s when I finally did. She got goosebumps and a ghost shiver at the same time.
Her eyes rolled in their sockets with shock and horror. There was no question about it, she believed me. Which, come to think of it, seems a bit odd that she didn’t fob it off on a dream or a child’s imagination.
Perhaps it’s because when my oldest brother’s daughters got old enough to sleep in their own room when they visited, they lasted maybe one or two nights in my old room.
They much preferred staying in my other brother’s room across the hall that was snugger. When asked about it as teenagers, they would say “I don’t know. I think because there were too many noises.”
My mom, however, remembered my story and thought that it might have something to do with the room itself. She never questioned her granddaughters about wanting to stay in a different room.
In the intervening years, the room had been remodeled. Gone was the big-flowered wallpaper, carpeting and bedroom set. But this is what my niece just told me when I texted her about it: “The big clock was so loud with the ticking. And everything creaked. I think it was a lack of feng shui because of the way the bed faced.” She said she hadn’t been visited by the little old lady when I asked.
To this day, I rarely talk about the experience, fearful that people will think I’m disturbed or discount it.
Thankfully, the little old apple lady hasn’t been back, and her face has faded with time. When I am reminded of her, I try to banish the thought, still afraid that by thinking of her she will be summoned once again.
