Weekend Break: Trio of galleries open in Astoria amid virus

The past six months have brought a series of challenges to art galleries in Astoria.
Galleries have seen less patrons because of coronavirus restrictions. Social distancing guidelines have restricted group gatherings and even closed some galleries altogether.
In April and May, the Second Saturday Astoria Art Walk went virtual for one month and was canceled the other.
But despite the hurdles, Astoria’s art scene is still evolving.
A handful of galleries have opened in Astoria in recent months, including Cambium Gallery, Brumfield Gallery and the Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts.
Cambium Gallery
Artists Audrey Long and Kirista Trask opened their new venture, Cambium Gallery, to the public in August.
The gallery, located at 1030 Duane St., is just outside the hub of food trucks off Duane and 11th streets.
“We’re changing up the flavor of Astoria’s art scene,” Long said.
The duo decided to open the gallery after their regular income streams were disrupted by COVID-19.
“COVID shut down every opportunity for us to pay rent and buy groceries,” Trask said. “(Long) made money from ceramic classes and my retail space closed. This space opened up and we considered what it meant to be creating and teaching now.”
The gallery’s first exhibit, “We’ve Never Done This Before,” on view now, features Long and Trask in a joint show.
Future shows will feature artists early in their career. Shows will feature one artist at a time.
“We hope to continue to grow the next layer of their career, to help artists develop skills for a longer lasting career,” Trask said.
Each artist will choose an organization for 10% of show proceeds to go to.
“This space is allowing us to be present not only in Astoria but the greater arts community,” Long said. “We’re looking nationwide (because) so much is going on and bigger conversations are happening outside the coast.”
After Trask and Long’s exhibit finishes up, the gallery will feature Delilah Anaya, an artist from the East Coast whose works focus on the U.S. and Mexico border. His 10% show donation will go to Consejo Hispano, a Hispanic advocacy organization on the North Coast.
“The show will allow us to bridge the gap between that topic and here so locals start talking about things they’d otherwise not be talking about,” Trask said.
Future shows will align with the gallery’s theme of art making a difference, Trask said.
“We hope to share artwork that documents our lives in ways we can’t imagine sometimes,” Trask said. “Because we’re community-driven, we’re going to try to bring other artists with us.”
Brumfield Gallery
In July, Brumfield Gallery replaced Bergerson Tile & Stone at 1033 Marine Drive. When Jane Brumfield and her husband, Mike, purchased the space, they intended for it to be a second gallery in addition to their Cannon Beach space, Imprint Gallery.
“We’d had the gallery in Cannon Beach for three years but always lived in Astoria,” Jane Brumfield said. “We realized with COVID it might not be the best venture to pay for two places so we decided to go with our gut.”
Since March, about 70% of the couple’s gallery sales have come from online purchases instead of people visiting the gallery.
“There’s a lot of galleries around. It’s a hard time for all of us,” Jane Brumfield said.
Astoria’s art scene and the proximity to their home are two perks that helped the couple decide to close Imprint Gallery.
“In the last five to six years, there’s been quite a lot of energy around art galleries. I think it’ll explode and be an exciting time for art in Astoria,” Jane Brumfield said. “All the galleries have their own personality. It’s great to have that variety. That’s what’s generating the excitement for me.”
Before moving to Astoria, the couple owned galleries in Boise, Idaho, and Hastings, England. The gallery features modern-style works by mid-career artists.
“We’re always trying to present a unique perspective and are drawn to artists with very authentic voices,” Jane Brumfield said. “We’ve always wanted to create a platform for that kind of work.”
The couple prides themselves on creating a partnership between themselves, artists and collectors.
“We don’t hedge our bets, we choose work we would have in our home,” Jane Brumfield said. “If something doesn’t fit my tastes, it’s not in the gallery.”
Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts
In early spring, Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts replaced RiverSide Vapes, at 1159 Marine Drive, next to Mallternative. Owner Lorenzo Carlson runs the space with the help of resident artist Lisa Ackerman.
The gallery features many of Ackerman’s surreal paintings. She uses a space next door as well for her art. The duo was ready to open the gallery in April but had to postpone until summer because of social distancing restrictions.
“When I saw this space it struck me as the right place,” Carlson said. “All the track lighting was already installed. I had been looking to open up a music studio and everything fit.”
Carlson was going to teach classes at Thiel’s Music Center before it closed last year. He ran a music studio in Hawaii for 15 years before moving to the North Coast five years ago.
“My desire is to involve the community and share this space. We can work together,” Carlson said.
The gallery will feature art, music, sculpture and dance, Carlson said.
“Really, anything people want to bring in,” he said.
So far, Ackerman’s works have been featured alongside paintings by Paul Polson and John Willis, jewelry and paintings by Brianna Horton and resin window art by Cass Mullin. Musician Peter Unander played piano during September’s Second Saturday Astoria Art Walk.
“The space is a forum for local expression,” Ackerman said. “There’s lots of variety in the art.”
Featured artists will be mid-career, with some emerging artists peppered in, Ackerman said.
“The benefit for us is to showcase art as it comes and goes,” Carlson said. “We have a simple purpose: to supply some culture.”
