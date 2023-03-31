Weekend Break: Two luxury liners

The North Coast was once home to two luxury liners, known as the “Twin Palaces of the Pacific.”
The SS Great Northern and SS Northern Pacific were constructed by William Cramp and Sons Shipbuilding Co. and Engine Works in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on behalf of the Great Northern Pacific Steam Ship Co.
The company’s owner, James J. Hill, was a railroad magnate who wanted to expand his already booming business in the upper Midwest and Great Plains to the Pacific coast.
Hill’s goal was to expand his Great Northern Railway to San Francisco by the 1915 World’s Fair, but competing railroad lines and government regulation prevented him from extending his reach south.
Instead, Hill decided to broaden his services to the ocean. He created two liners: the Great Northern Steam Ship Co., which operated from 1900 to 1914 and was a transpacific line between Portland and Japan; and the Great Northern Pacific Steam Ship Co., which operated from 1914 to 1918.
Great Northern and Northern Pacific fell under this second steamship line’s umbrella. They were identical vessels: 524 feet long and able to travel up to 24 knots (34 miles per hour). Both ships could carry about 800 passengers, 200 crew and more than 2,000 tons of cargo.
In keeping with Hill’s vision, passengers traveled by train from Portland to the coast.
They boarded the “Twin Palaces of the Pacific” from the settlement of Flavel, near present-day Warrenton. Hill’s goal was for the vessels to make the journey from Flavel to San Francisco in 25 hours — two and a half hours prior to its train counterpart arriving at the same destination.
The maiden voyage of the Great Northern and Northern Pacific to Flavel was big news at the time. According to local newspapers, anywhere between 7,000 and 10,000 people gathered to watch the ships come in.
Officials from Astoria had commissioned two brass and mahogany clocks by the Chelsea Clock Co. that were to be unveiled at an official ceremony during the launch. One clock’s brass plinth reads, “Presented to SS Great Northern by the citizens of Astoria March 16th, 1915.”
The clocks made their way back to Astoria after many years at the James J. Hill Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. They are now a part of the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s collection.
Passenger service on the Great Northern and Northern Pacific ran from 1915 to 1917. During World War I, the U.S. Navy purchased both vessels from Hill for more than $2.2 million apiece.
The ships were later revamped for use as troop transports. The Great Northern in particular landed more American troops per day than any other ship during the war, at a grand total of 72,000 troops.
Northern Pacific had more difficulty during its wartime service and grounded twice in two years. In 1922, it caught fire and sank off the coast of New Jersey.
After World War I ended, Great Northern was repurposed once again and its name changed three times over the years: to USS Columbia, passenger vessel H.F. Alexander, and USAT George S. Simonds.
Eventually, the cost of the vessel’s upkeep led to it being sold for scraps in 1948. Both the Great Northern and Northern Pacific left lasting legacies as luxury liners based on the North Coast.
Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.