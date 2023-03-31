 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Two luxury liners

Twin Palaces of the Pacific

Thousands traveled to the North Coast to see the “Twin Palaces of the Pacific.”

The North Coast was once home to two luxury liners, known as the “Twin Palaces of the Pacific.”

The SS Great Northern and SS Northern Pacific were constructed by William Cramp and Sons Shipbuilding Co. and Engine Works in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on behalf of the Great Northern Pacific Steam Ship Co.

Palm garden veranda

The palm garden veranda was a space for guests to relax and socialize.
Dry dock

The Great Northern at dry dock.
Colonial dining room

The colonial dining room offered many delicacies for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Northern Pacific

The Northern Pacific eventually sank off the coast of New Jersey in the 1920s. The Great Northern was repurposed for several years before being scrapped in 1948.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

An error occurred