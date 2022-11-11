Weekend Break: Welcome back, sea otters

One of Astoria’s many claims to fame is its position as the oldest permanent United States settlement west of the Rocky Mountains.
John Jacob Astor, an entrepreneur from New York, sent two parties of explorers to the North Coast to found Fort Astoria and establish a monopoly on the Northwest fur trade that had begun to dominate international commerce.
At the center of this trade was a creature that has become one of the most recognized marine mascots – the sea otter.
Sea otters used to have a significant presence on the Oregon Coast. In the early 1700s, the estimated global population was somewhere between 150,000 and 300,000. Their range stretched from Baja California, Mexico, up the West Coast of the U.S. and across the Pacific Ocean to Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island.
Sea otter communities hug coastal areas, and for thousands of years they have been an important part of Northwest Indigenous cultures. Pelts, and items made from them, were considered signs of wealth and status.
Because sea otters do not have blubber to keep them warm, they work to maintain the thickest fur coat of the animal kingdom. This fur can hold up to one million hairs per square inch, and otters will meticulously groom themselves to ensure their fur stays insulating.
While Russian traders also dealt in sea otter pelts throughout the 1700s, Englishman James Cook is credited with popularizing this fur in international trade.
Cook and his crew discovered that Chinese tradesmen placed a premium on these furs, and news quickly spread that the Northwest was a fur trade mecca.
Historian Roy Nickerson explains, “Through (Cook), not only did London learn of sea otter fur but so did the Boston sea captains. What otters the Russians didn’t locate, the Yankee seamen and fur trappers did.”
Ships would leave the east coast of the U.S. in late summer or early fall, make their way around Cape Horn and arrive in the Northwest months later in search of this “soft gold.” When their ships were heavy with furs, they would then make their way to China and exchange the pelts for tea, porcelain, silk and exotic woods.
Unfortunately, the lucrative fur trade came at a cost. As traders hunted local populations to extinction in some areas, they would move on to the next region until no sea otters could be found there, either.
New protections arose in the late 1800s and early 1900s as communities began to realize the effect the fur trade had on global sea otter populations. By the time the International Fur Seal Treaty was enacted in 1911, fewer than 1% of the original world population was left.
With these protections in place and environmentalists working to reintroduce sea otters to the coast, many ecosystems have recovered. Parts of California, Washington and Alaska have been particularly successful while Oregon has struggled.
Oregon is the only state where sea otters lived historically, but have not yet recovered from the effects of the maritime fur trade – and scientists aren’t entirely sure why. It’s possible that Oregon sea otters came from overflow populations originating in Washington and California.
Whatever the reason may be, local beach enthusiasts and marine mammal scientists alike are looking forward to welcoming these creatures back to the Oregon Coast.
Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.