Weekend Break: Welcome back, sea otters

Sea otters
Photo by

Yajun Dong

One of Astoria’s many claims to fame is its position as the oldest permanent United States settlement west of the Rocky Mountains.

John Jacob Astor, an entrepreneur from New York, sent two parties of explorers to the North Coast to found Fort Astoria and establish a monopoly on the Northwest fur trade that had begun to dominate international commerce.

Oregon encyclopedia otter

Sea otter pelts have the thickest fur of any mammal, at up to 1 million hairs per square inch.
Fur trade map

Sea otter populations hug coastal communities throughout the Pacific.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

