My mum, May Webb, has a new bear.
Fred stations himself on her bed. Golden brown, he is a loyal ursine, always handy for cuddling.
Her 14-inch companion is plush from newness, hard round eyes buried deep in shaggy facial fur, paws still firm because they haven’t been laid on.
He delighted us both earlier this year when I visited my native England to see how Mum is doing, one year after she moved into what likely will be her last home.
Her residential care home is located in a town south of London that seems less familiar with each return visit. Storefronts change repeatedly as the bleak economy continues to wane.
It’s less than a mile from the public library where I spent my childhood, my bicycle chained outside. Betting parlors, pubs, Indian restaurants and junk stores line the pedestrian-only High Street whose centerpiece is a chain grocery store. The green 462 bus I caught to the train station every day for seven years hasn’t passed that route for decades.
At the same station, traveling on a theater trip to London, I discover the young woman serving at the snack buffet is Bulgarian. We exchange humorous banter about professional wrestler Rusev, then move to serious consideration of Hristo Stoichkov, the highest scorer at the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., which I attended.
Her nation’s losing semifinal was played at the Meadowlands before she was born, but she knows all about Stoichkov’s penalty kick to reduce the deficit to 2-1 just before half-time.
Here I am, chatting with a woman less than half my age who is 1,200 miles from her homeland. Except in the U.S., soccer is the world’s universal language, effortlessly crossing nationality, age and gender lines. I encountered the same in Africa when a phone store manager knew the exact words the English coach said to inspire his exhausted players in 1966 as they prepared to play overtime in the World Cup final.
Sporty
Sports have been huge in our family, both watching and playing. Because I have downsized Mum into assisted living and now a residential care home, I have had to sort through family artifacts. Memories have gained meaning. I discovered a photograph of an early teenager in a box-pleat skirt grinning at the windswept sea coast.
Picture Olga Korbut and I realize that’s Mum as a child. The elfin gymnast stood 4 feet and 11 inches tall, was barely 82 pounds and even had the same hair. When we watched the 1972 Olympics together, I wondered why Mum teared up when the Sparrow from Minsk waved to the fans. She cried every time the Russian did the flip.
For Mum at 94, her own tennis, badminton and lawn bowls prowess is a disappearing memory.
She was born amid what clichéd writers would label the hardscrabble streets of London. It was the mid-1920s. Her mother operated a sell-everything corner shop, didn’t actually marry her second husband and was later revealed as a money lender. That may explain my many uncles and aunts who weren’t blood relatives.
I cannot imagine that era. Motor cars and lorries were replacing horse-drawn buggies. Rockets had been depicted by Jules Verne in “Autour de la Lune,” but no one was suiting up for moon missions. The terrible bomb was still 20 years away. Calvin Coolidge was president. Mel Tormé and B.B. King were born that year, too. In Europe, Benito Mussolini was flexing his muscles and Adolph Hitler was busy writing his book.
Haunting
The mood set by the staff at Mum’s facility is one of routine and endearing jollity. As far as I am concerned, they are saints. They come from Ireland, Nigeria and Pakistan, as well as some regions of England. They unite in a common philosophy of making each day comfortable and carefree. Safety and harmony are priorities.
Mum’s meal companions are the brightest in her unit. One lady is the widow of a career Air Force airman. She delights in creating drawings of flowers, all in her favorite orange. One bloke owned a liquor store at the racecourse where they run the English Derby. Bragging about how Moët & Chandon “flew out the door” with high-spending toffs on busy race days, he cherishes the retelling as much as the memories.
Down the hall, the facility’s designers have named the dementia wing “Squirrels.” English humor may offend Americans but that’s how we cope. Tommy Atkins laughs in his foxhole as German bullets whistle overhead.
At its entrance, the wallpaper features a Hollywood collage of Rock Hudson, Audrey Hepburn and a young Elizabeth Taylor. Those pictures of a past generation’s heartthrobs smile out onto a corridor that reverberates throughout the night, plaintive voices emanating from broken minds, muttering, crying, producing odd rambling words and guttural barks that haunt.
During the day, a looped recording overhead plays “That’s Amore” and “Que Sera Sera.”
Goodbye
As I leave, Mum is simply too fragile to hug, so I gently squeeze her cold, gnarled hand with my fingertips before giving Fred a huge squeeze. My family is not demonstrative but I have been loving teddy bears for 62 years. His plush fur against my face is comforting, familiar and slightly warm.
In the best-case scenario, Fred bear’s first owner will stroke him until he is threadbare.
Mothers should live forever but they don’t. Mine’s wizened body is worn out. “I’m ready to pop off,” she says so delightfully.
I don’t wish it.
But when she does, Fred will climb into my hand luggage and come home with me.
