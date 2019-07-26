Full disclosure. This list was inspired by a “Car Talk” radio segment about Boston. I was born in Astoria in 1977. While I have traveled the world, I’ve spent most of my life in this town. This is by no means a comprehensive list, but rather things that stick out in my memory.
I hope locals have a laugh. For newcomers, I hope you are brave enough to ask a local to explain.
You know you grew up in Astoria if …
A speck of snow means no school.
You remember a time when walking down the aisles of Payless was entertainment.
You say “pop” and not “soda.”
You remember paying a toll to cross the Astoria-Megler Bridge.
You learned to count back change at The Chicken Coop.
You remember when the fairgrounds was downtown.
You’ve had a pre-dawn donut and coffee at Danish Maid Bakery before clamming.
You watched “E.T.” at the drive-in movie theater in Gearhart.
You remember the Port of Astoria water tower, Hauke’s Sentry and IGA.
You went to Gray School and remember Bob’s Grocery store.
You got photography advice from Chuck at The Compleat Photographer.
You remember the tiny tree on Youngs Bay Bridge which was decorated for Christmas.
You remember when the Astoria Column and Liberty Theatre were in disrepair.
You’ve eaten at Fultano’s after a sporting event.
You remember listening to KAST and hearing about the “temperature in the bogs.”
You’ve bought sweatpants, duck boots, Xtra Tufs or Romeos at Link’s Outdoors.
You’ve seen the Peter Iredale shrink over the years in family photos.
You took swimming lessons from Carla Oja at Tapiola Pool.
You got an accidental mullet, rat tail or a bowl cut at the old Astoria Beauty College.
You watched “The Goonies” chase scene being filmed on 8th Street in real time.
You heard that someone’s mom saw Arnold Schwarzenegger shopping at Fred Meyer.
You were an extra in “Kindergarten Cop” or “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
You remember the old YMCA, The Thunderbird, The Launchpad and Hot Diggety Dogs.
You remember when Custard King was pink and purple.
You’ve seen the dog catcher’s truck roll up the street and sprint away to find your dog.
You’ve gone “cardboard sledding” at Astoria Middle School in the summer.
You remember when the fabric store was right downtown.
You remember when the Crab Festival was at the Port of Astoria.
A pack of clowns driving in a backwards car down the road didn’t even phase you.
You know you’re a local if …
You know “Social Security Beach” and “Stinky Beach.”
You measure car trips by hours and old landmarks, not miles or mileposts.
It’s your God-given right to collapse in a heap if it’s over 65 degrees out.
You’ve hung out with former Mayor Willis Van Dusen.
You remember when there was a house in the middle of Tapiola Park.
Someone from out of town gave you an umbrella as a gift but you never use it.
You remember Pier 11, Cecil and Home Bakery’s maple bars.
Someone you know has worked at a cannery.
You’ve heard: “smells like money,” “buoy 10,” “pukers,” “June hogs” and “greenhorn,” Snus, high waters, Romeos, Pipeline, Shark Rock, sturdy women and lutefisk.
A friend, co-worker or family member hands you a fish or crab they just caught.
You remember when Video Horizons rented out VCRs and you still love going there.
We know you’re a newcomer when you ...
Pronounce “Oregon” “ore-ah-gone” and not “organ” like the heart or liver.
Peel off your rain gear the moment it stops raining, thereby challenging the rain gods.
Think that the Columbia River looks like a lovely place to swim.
Get your car stuck in the sand on your first trip to the beach.
Sprint across the docks after a fresh rain.
Ask what time of the year the deer change into elk.
Ask what time of the year the tide comes in.
Say “Southslope” and “I’m taking The Five” to Portland.
You argue about the Ducks vs. the Beavs (we’re all secretly friends).
Stop your car in the middle of highway for an elk, eagle, raccoon or possum photo.
Assume that “The Dirty D” is a wrestling move.
Assume that Astoria owes you something you’ve heard about in other places called “summer,” where the sun shines more than it rains.
