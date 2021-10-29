Gulley’s Butcher Shop owner Diana Gulley is no stranger to paranormal investigators. She’s lost count of the number of people who have requested a ghost story with their sandwich.
The building on Commercial Street in Astoria sits above eerie underground tunnels that are mostly untouched today, formally used as living quarters and a way to transport goods (and according to legend, people) through the city more than a hundred years ago.
So, when a group of young men stopped over and asked to conduct an investigation of their own below the shop this month, Gulley gave them the green light. The choice brings the mysteries beneath Astoria to a new audience, based entirely on the internet.
The group is YouTube’s “Twin Paranormal,” a channel with well-produced video productions that consist of history lessons with historical images followed by supernatural investigations. The team has garnered more than 9 million total video views, produced 80 videos and have been featured on the Discovery and Travel channels.
They conduct investigations in both public areas like Fort Stevens State Park and private residences. Their most popular videos are centered on helping people deal with unwanted presences in their home.
Their mission is the brain child of two twin brothers, Ryan and River Rees. They’ve conducted investigations across the country, but their father lives in Astoria and encouraged them to explore local haunts. The twins were joined by their little brother, Skyler Segraves, and friend, Wyatt Hausman, on their trip to the North Coast.
“The whole reason that we even do this is because of things we experienced when we were younger,” said Ryan Rees. “We had a huge passion for filming and just banded together and decided to give it a try.”
The team brought an arsenal of tools with them to investigate the Gulley’s Butcher Shop tunnels, including electromagnetic field detectors and motion activated devices. The video creators said it didn’t take long before their devices picked up activity during their investigation.
“It’s on par with the top 10 most active we’ve ever been to,” recalled Hausman, who said the team has explored more than 100 different locations in the last two years. “I think the fact that it’s underground and people aren’t ever down there and the environment is unchanged to when the spirits were alive is what makes it haunted.”
Five different professional crews, including Discovery’s “Ghost Adventures,” have conducted independent investigations below the shop. According to Gulley, every group that’s investigated the tunnels has turned up something they consider to be evidence of the paranormal.
Gulley is a believer, convinced the ghosts exist after spending a period of time and experiencing unexplainable sounds and movement in the tunnels while attempting to make the space her business office.
“For the next three months, I had nothing but trouble with my computer system, power and landline phone … I did some research and learned from the original owners of the health foods store that the space underground was haunted and filled with lots of paranormal activity,” Gulley said. “I finally gave up and moved my office to my home as anyone would.”
The YouTube creators have dealt with their fair share of skeptics who are quick to tell them “ghosts don’t exist.”
“Most of us that do (paranormal investigations) will say there is tangible proof, but others will debate it,” said Ryan Rees. “But 90% of the time people don’t spend time in places like the tunnels to have an experience like this.”
Driven to continue to connect with their audience on YouTube, “Twin Paranormal” said they already have plans to return to Astoria for another investigation. Their first Astoria underground video racked up more than 110,000 views in two weeks.
“We will be back,” said Wyatt Hausman.
“We’re trying to get access to the other part of the underground under (Liberty Theatre), we feel like covering the rest of that would complete this Astoria underground series for us,” added Ryan Rees.
Gulley says their visit helped her learn more about the space under her business, and is happy that the publicity the video creates could help bring in new customers.
“The (video) views add to the people that seek out the butcher shop and Astoria Ghost Tours, which is always a great thing,” Gulley said. “I think ‘Twin Paranormal’ are well liked and going places. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are picked up by the networks.”