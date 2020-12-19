While indoor sports are still a big question for January, golfers can still hit the course.
There’s competition to be had at Gearhart Golf Links, where two tournaments are scheduled for January, and two more in February.
The new year starts off with the “Walk it Off” event, Jan. 1. The competition will feature golfers from the Astoria Golf & Country Club versus members of Gearhart Golf Links.
Three weeks later, on Jan. 23, the course will adapt for the “True Oregonian” tough weather challenge. Stormy weather is welcome.
February will feature a pair of two-player team tournaments. The first, Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, is a gross score better ball tournament, followed by a net score better ball tournament on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
Entry forms are available for the events at GearhartGolfLinks.com or by calling 503-738-3538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.