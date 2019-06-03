Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office deputies Daniel Raymer and Ian McNabb were among the most recent crop of graduates from the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The two will be honored at 2 p.m. June 14 at the academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway S.E. in Salem, with a reception to follow. Lt. Joshua Aldrich, jail commander for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, will be the guest speaker.
