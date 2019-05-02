Events in Portland and Seattle celebrating May Day were largely peaceful this year, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to celebrate workers’ and immigrant rights.
One group marched to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland and were met by police, but there were no reports of violence as opposed to previous years.
May Day, or International Workers’ Day, has traditionally been marked in countries around the world.
