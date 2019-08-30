SALEM — Santa Claus doesn’t care much for the governor.
Dressed in a stocking cap, black boots, red velvet pants and vest, he signed the petition to recall Gov. Kate Brown in between proffering photos from his holiday booth in the stifling August heat at the Oregon State Fair.
“The main thing is being able to have an opinion when you think something’s not right,” Santa said. He declined to fully identify himself, saying he fears being attacked.
Santa had a very specific grievance: He said the governor’s office imposed a $400 annual fee on him for having a water well at his property east of Salem.
At a time when right-wing populists from United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro to President Donald Trump have accrued mainstream appeal, Brown’s opponents are finding an outlet for their dissatisfaction through a recall petition. Two, to be precise.
The Oregon Capital Bureau interviewed about 30 people signing petitions at the fair in Salem over three days. Most were from the Willamette Valley, many from more rural areas such as Molalla or Monmouth.
They carried a variety of grievances to the two booths offering recall petitions. They named business taxes, environmental policies and legislation allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
Brown, they say, is responsible for turning Oregon into a tax-happy, gun-hating, business-killing liberal haven.
Disliking politicians is an American tradition, but the recall process is generally reserved as a response to corruption or scandal, not a rejection of policy. In fact, no recall of a state official has ever made it to the Oregon ballot.
The Oregon Republican Party claims it is on pace to get more than 300,000 signatures by the Oct. 14 deadline.
To many seasoned political observers, the prospect of recalling Brown, who was reelected last November, is as likely as Santa Claus and eight reindeer flying around the world every Christmas Eve.
Thomas Wheatley, Brown’s campaign adviser, believes Republicans are juicing the stats. “I'm extraordinarily dubious about this claim, though they do operate in the world of alternative facts,” he said.
Gut feeling
The majority of those interviewed at the fair about signing the petitions struggled to specify why they wanted to recall Brown, and seemed to be doing so based on a gut feeling.
Most commonly, people brought up cap and trade — a failed effort by the Legislature that Brown backed to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
“My understanding is that a lot of people just don’t think Salem cares about them right now,” said Adam Keaton, the Linn County GOP chairman, pointing to that county’s agriculture, timber and trucking industries.
While petition signers often said Brown isn’t following the will of the voters, she won reelection campaigning heavily for the policies they oppose.
“We are proud of the accomplishments from this year's legislative session,” Wheatley said. “Historic investments in our schools, stable health care funding, bold steps to make housing more affordable, tackling dirty diesel, campaign finance reform and much more.”
Though some doubted Brown really did campaign on such policies.
“You know, I don’t believe that,” said Lincoln City resident Dee Right. “I don’t believe it was in full detail. I think she lied.”
Right stopped by one of the fair booths, but had already signed the petition.
“She’s only benefiting the metropolitan areas and not the rural cities that make up Oregon,” Right said.
Right was especially bothered by the cap and trade proposal, which she said would kill the logging and trucking industries.
Right said she’s been a registered Democrat her whole life, yet when she saw a recall booth in Lincoln City, she pulled an illegal U-turn to sign it. She’s never been political, she said, but spoke with passion when disparaging Brown.
“She’s making a mess, and she doesn’t listen to the people,” Right said.
Two months ago, Right switched her affiliation.
“Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do,” she said, adding she took several sheets to get friends and family to sign as well.
Michael Anna, visiting the fair from Beaverton, said he didn’t like Brown’s politics and didn’t think she was good for the state.
He particularly dislikes cap and trade.
“It’s a big scam, and it’s not necessary,” Anna said. “And I read somewhere the only reason they want to do it is to say, ‘We’re the first state to do this.’ There is no man-made global warming.”
In fact, Oregon’s cap and trade proposal was modeled after one that passed in California years ago.
Cavalier attitude
Keaton, the Linn County GOP chair, said Brown has a cavalier attitude, but admitted she is not entirely responsible for policies the state’s legislators pass.
But, he said, “Brown does get the final say on a lot of this stuff.”
“On the whole, I think it’s a lot easier to focus on Kate Brown ... making a single focus point of the recall effort is a lot easier than focusing out into 15 different representative, Senate races,” Keaton said. “So I think that helps simplify the effort while at the same time focusing on someone who has been rather egregious in the operation.”
Tom Wallace, of Molalla, said Brown took away his gun rights, but struggled to explain how.
“She’s just taking away our rights without asking,” Wallace said.
The 74-year-old was there with his wife, Linda. He had on a custom-made hat that read “old white guy” — a demographic he said is under attack.
“Now the old white guys are sons of bitches, we’re all evil,” he said.
