LONGVIEW, Wash. — Deputies and animal control agents seized about 65 neglected animals from a Puget Island property Monday morning, according to the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office.
Raedyn Grasseth, administrative assistant for the sheriff’s office, said the agency in January received videos and photos from potential adopters who witnessed animals in poor conditions at the Angel Wings Animal Rescue.
After receiving a search warrant, deputies and officers from the Cowlitz Humane Society seized cats, dogs, chickens, goats and two horses from the 20-acre property on State Route 409. Many of the animals were skinny and appeared to have been neglected, Grasseth said. Veterinarians checked all of the animals on the scene.
Debra Lawson-Bean, owner of Angel Wings, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The Humane Society is holding some of the animals in protective custody at its facility in Longview, and the rest of them are housed in foster homes, Executive Director Charmaine Nawrocki said.
The prosecutor’s office is involved in the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.