SALEM — Last week, about 100 people stood in front of the Capitol in the rain for a rally about vaccines.
They likely had all been there before, probably several times, for the same issue.
But this time they weren’t protesting the legislation that would have ended nonmedical vaccine exemptions for schoolchildren.
Rather, they were celebrating victory achieved at the cost of a deep political divide in the building.
House Bill 3063 was controversial from the start and became one of the most consequential bills of the year without even passing.
The vaccine bill had passed the state House and appeared to have the votes to pass the Senate. Gov. Kate Brown supported it.
Then, it became a casualty of Capitol politics.
Last week, state Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, announced he would kill the vaccine bill as part of a deal to get Senate Republicans to allow Democrats to pass a billion-dollar business tax package to fund education.
That the vaccine bill was one of the sacrificial lambs happened because powerfully motivated citizens didn’t give up and cagey legislators channeled their intensity for their purposes.
“All of the sudden, that became very important,” Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, R-Grants Pass, said of killing the bill.
Awkward spot
The deal put Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River, in an awkward spot. He was a chief sponsor of the vaccine bill and had spoken in support of it several times on the Senate floor. The political deal that cost him his bill put him at odds with his fellow Republican senators, but he declined to comment about what happened.
Three months ago, the idea seemed unfathomable that getting more schoolchildren vaccinated would get tangled up with the passage of Democrats’ top objective for the 2019 session.
Republicans were split over the bill and so were Democrats. Their caucuses avoided taking a position.
But a persistent, if not deft, campaign was incessant on social media as well as in the Capitol. People submitted nearly 3,000 letters and emails on the legislation.
Opponents and lawmakers supporting them said that effort was as grassroots as it gets.
Others have said it smelled more like “Astroturfing” — an insider term for propping up a movement to appear as though it's grassroots.
Several seasoned lawmakers said it was unprecedented.
“As a legislator, I get contacted about everything, a lot,” Rep. Denyc Boles, R-Salem, said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a group of people … mount the kind of numbers, touches as far as emails and Facebook and social media, every day, week after week after week.”
Opponents stood along the hallways with their mouths taped to symbolize being silenced. They stood out front with signs. They roamed the halls seeking interactions with lawmakers, and they stood in front of the Capitol parking garage mornings and evenings to remind lawmakers of their presence.
“These people have been here since February, and been here, and been here, and been here,” said Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg. “No one is paying them to do that. It really feels to me as pure of grassroots as I’ve ever seen here.”
Others are skeptical.
"It smells too well-organized to not have money behind it,” said Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, who supported tightening the vaccination requirements. Wilde acknowledged he had no evidence the opponents were funded.
But political spending reports filed with the state show that the political action committee of one of the groups most active against HB 3063, Oregonians for Medical Freedom, has received nearly $160,000 in political donations.
A good chunk of that money — $87,443 — came from Portland venture capitalist Jonathan Handley and his wife, Lisa. They haven’t contributed since 2017.
The Handleys’ son was diagnosed with autism and Jonathan Handley wrote a book about a connection between autism and vaccines. Over the years, there have been many reports and theories on a connection between vaccines and autism, but the scientific community has repeatedly debunked them.
Handley declined to comment for this story.
Oregonians for Medical Freedom is based in Hillsboro and was registered as a nonprofit last February by the law firm of Andrew Downs, who also serves as legal counsel for the Senate Republican office.
Downs declined to comment.
Sarah Bacon, the group’s executive director, is active in the Capitol and has repeatedly testified against the bill. She declined comment as well.
'Medical freedom'
The term “medical freedom” is inherently political. It originated in libertarian circles and is a term used by famed libertarian Ron Paul. Similarly minded groups in several states use the term "medical freedom" or something similar.
Amber Sims, a member of Oregonians for Medical Freedom, said the group is entirely volunteer. Its website doesn’t list staff, but she said leadership consists of around 12 people. The group formed to oppose a 2015 bill by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, the Beaverton Democrat, that would have strengthened vaccination requirements.
Sims said volunteers work long hours to provide information to parents.
“We are not trying to argue efficacy. We are trying to look at the bigger picture and say this is a constitutional violation,” she said of mandating vaccines.
Sims said Oregonians for Medical Freedom uses email and social media to reach the public, but its members also make their case in person, visiting with lawmakers and testifying at legislative hearings.
A lot of opponents got involved after hearing about the bill by word of mouth, she said.
“This issue awoke the mama bear and awoke families and awoke people that have strong convictions and do not believe the government has a right to coerce people like this,” Sims said. “This was a new line drawn in the sand.”
Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, said she is worried the success of the opponents could become a playbook for other issues.
The opposition pulled people from all walks of life. Some, Gelser said, were pleasant and respectful. She referenced a card and flowers given by an opponent to the bill, thanking her for reading emails and talking to them in her office.
Others, she said, made physically and sexually violent threats, wearing the yellow Star of David and making analogies to gas chambers, communism and Jim Crow laws.
“I got this heinous email about being raped and being raped harder,” Gelser said. “In the past 24 hours, I have been called a turd sandwich, a whore, the C-word, I have been invited to lick, suck and bite various body parts, some of which I’ve never heard of.”
