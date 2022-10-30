CLATSKANIE — The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals has reversed a decision by Columbia County permitting a 318-car rail yard that would be part of a proposed renewable diesel refinery along the lower Columbia River.

Opponents of the refinery cheered the ruling as a "major setback" for NEXT Renewables, while a company spokesman said it will not impact the project.

Port Westward

The Port Westward Industrial Park is at the center of a controversy involving farmers and a company that wants to build a biofuel plant.

Tags