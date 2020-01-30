County governments cannot permit agritourism events in farm zones based solely on how infrequently they occur compared to daily farming activities, according to the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The appeals court has ruled that Yamhill County improperly determined agritourism events at the Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery near Newberg were incidental and subordinate to the property’s commercial hazelnut operation, as required by state land use law.
While the brewery’s conditional use permit allows events to be held only 54 days a year, compared to 365 days for farming activities, the county should have also considered other circumstances in deciding whether agritourism is merely accessory to the main use of hazelnut production, the ruling said.
“Although frequency is one factor in comparing the main and accessory uses, the related concepts of ‘incidental’ and ‘subordinate’ reflect a conclusion about predominant use in light of many relevant factors, including the nature, intensity and economic value of the respective uses,” according to the ruling.
The Friends of Yamhill County farmland preservation group applauded the ruling, which sets a precedent against “bogus farms” being able to operate for the purpose of agritourism rather than commercial farm production, said Jeff Kleinman, the group’s attorney.
“The concern is the events begin to overwhelm agriculture,” he said. “You could have very little agriculture taking place.”
Aside from agritourism operations becoming “the tail wagging the dog,” popular events can disrupt neighboring farms with noise and traffic, he said. Local governments must look beyond the frequency of events in approving such ventures under the ruling.
“It’s important because counties that want to rubber stamp agritourism events won’t be able to rely on this calculation,” Kleinman said.
Christian DeBenedetti, the brewery’s owner, did not participate in the appeal process and could not be reached for comment.
His attorney during earlier land use deliberations, Dean Alterman, said he expects that Yamhill County will have to reconsider the issue.
“It’s clear the case is going back for a second helping,” he said.
The county was already ordered to reconsider its approval of the brewery’s agritourism events, since Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals previously determined such activities may not be necessary to support the hazelnut farm, as required under land use law.
Though Friends of Yamhill County prevailed on this point, it challenged LUBA’s separate finding that the brewery’s agritourism events are incidental and subordinate to farming. The organization argued that basing this decision on the frequency of such activities sets the bar for approval too low.
