Bend shooting
A cluster of flowers and candles for the Safeway shooting victims sat on the stage in Drake Park on Thursday.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The rifle type used in the deadly Bend shooting in late August has enjoyed a popularity boom among millions of gun owners, while it is reviled by gun control advocates as an icon of mass murder.

Police say a gunman fired more than 100 shots at The Forum Shopping Center on Aug. 28 with an AR-15 style rifle, killing two men in the Safeway supermarket. Officers found the shooter dead at the back of the store from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, next to his rifle and a shotgun.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

