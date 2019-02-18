LINCOLN CITY — The Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a woman found in the Pacific Ocean near Lincoln City.
The state police said authorities recovered the woman’s body around 5 p.m. Sunday from a cove just north of a unique coastal feature called “God’s Thumb.”
The woman is white, with long dark brown hair.
She is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds
The state police asks anyone who knows of a missing woman who meets that description to call authorities.
