The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District on Tuesday clarified that the Beaverton teen who died Friday off the coast of Cannon Beach had been wading in knee-deep tides, not swimming, when a rip current pulled him under the water.

Jacob Stokes, a senior at Mountainside High School, was at the edge of the ocean with three other boys Friday around 3:50 p.m. when their companions on shore lost sight of them. Two made it out of the water on their own. A third was pulled from the ocean by a rescue swimmer. Stokes is presumed to have drowned.

