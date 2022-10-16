Biden

President Joe Biden stood with Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee for governor, at a grassroots volunteer event in Portland on Friday.

 Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

President Joe Biden came to Oregon with a simple message: If Republicans win both houses of Congress in November, they will attempt to do away with the changes that Democrats just secured to lower prescription drug prices and other costs.

Biden spoke Saturday to about 400 people at East Portland Community Center. He did so in between a Friday night gathering of Democratic campaign volunteers — he joined them in making phone calls to voters — and a Saturday fundraising reception on behalf of Democrat Tina Kotek's candidacy for governor.

