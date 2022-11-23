U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici has proposed $250 million in federal grants to help pay for and address a shortage of public defenders nationwide.

Though the Ensuring Quality Access to Legal Defense Act is unlikely to become law in the short post-election session of Congress, it could form the basis for a law in the next Congress or be attached to must-pass legislation. Control of the House will pass from a narrow Democratic to a narrow Republican majority in January.

Legal defense

Oregon has struggled to provide public defenders.

