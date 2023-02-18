State Capitol

Oregon lawmakers expressed new skepticism about a planned state liquor warehouse.

As Oregon’s liquor control agency weathers a scandal over rare bourbon, state lawmakers are showing a renewed appetite to look more closely at an agency construction project some watchdogs have called a boondoggle.

For years, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has been working to build a new warehouse and headquarters. The agency argues that its current warehouse lacks capacity for all the liquor it could distribute, limiting both the variety of products it can ship to retailers and tax revenue for state coffers.

