SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown is getting blowback from political opponents who are leveraging the actions of her allies in Washington state and California in an attempt to derail a new state policy requiring Oregon residents to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus at some venues and businesses.
While Brown has framed the issue as one of public health, opponents say it's about privacy and personal choice.
State House Republicans called on Brown to reverse plans for what they describe as a "vaccine passport" — a term popular among conservatives to describe the COVID-19 inoculation certificates approved by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, and the rest of the caucus invoked recent decisions by two Brown allies: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Inslee and Newsom administration officials have said they will not require residents of their states to produce proof of inoculation in circumstances where entry to a venue or building requires the person be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The House Republican letter said Oregon should be in step with its neighbors, as it has been on many — though not all — COVID-19 policies.
"Oregon's response to COVID-19 should not be an outlier on the West Coast," the Republicans wrote. "We are reaching the end of the pandemic and should be lifting mandates, not adding new ones. It is time to place our trust in Oregonians again. They have earned it."
Brown has said showing certification is a small inconvenience to ensure that someone who might spread a disease that has killed over 591,000 Americans doesn't get close to people they might infect.
The salvo from House Republicans, including Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, was part of a barrage fired at Brown's plans over the past week.
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer and Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs were among local critics of the policy.
Balensifer said he has heard of service industry workers leaving their jobs because they are tired of being berated over the policy. He said some businesses have turned to an honor system.
"I don't blame those businesses and actually I support them in that because we've asked enough of essential workers," Balensifer said on Facebook Live on Tuesday night. "And for anybody that's not worked in that line and have had to deal with that, it's painful for me to observe it let alone hear about it, and it's even more painful for those experiencing it.
"The state needs to stop asking that of those people."
A letter from the National Grocers Association and 10 other major retail groups asked federal health and worker safety officials to stop Brown from requiring employees to ask for and verify vaccination cards. Making front-line workers the gatekeepers and enforcers of state policy was inappropriate and potentially dangerous, the letter said.
Some of the opposition to the plan to require showing proof of vaccination came from politicians and others who had opposed masks at different points in the pandemic and had lobbied for lifting restrictions on businesses and crowds despite high levels of infection in many areas of the state.
While Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, had criticized Brown's new policy earlier in the week by noting the strong feelings about masks "on both sides," the volatility against showing certificates surfaced quickly among opponents of COVID-19 restrictions.
Health officials in Oregon, California and Washington pledged early in the pandemic to work together and keep policies in sync as much as possible.
But the trio of West Coast states — led by Democratic governors — have hardly been monolithic in their responses. California and Washington went much wider, earlier with vaccination priority for all residents 65 and over, while Oregon stuck with a more step-by-step approach of priority groups.
Brown's boldest initiative has been to require the display of vaccine cards in selected situations. Oregon health officials wanted residents to be more assured when going to a vaccinated-only area than just the promise of others that they were obeying the law.
The idea of segregated access for those who have been inoculated and those who haven't hasn't gained traction in a majority of states, but 14 have created or are working on ways to keep potential virus spreaders away from others. But the sticking point always comes back to how to really know if vaccinated-only areas include only the truly vaccinated.
The most common answer is trust. In a politically fractured nation where masks, vaccines, in-person school instruction and large gatherings have become grist for often hyperventilating debate, that's a leap of faith. But it's the approach suggested by the CDC.
For now, Brown is not moving toward another change of policy.