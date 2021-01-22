Gov. Kate Brown gave an unusual State of the State talk, her next to last as Oregon’s governor.
The virtual address Thursday wasn’t unusual. It’s become commonplace in the 10 months since the coronavirus pandemic swept through the world and health protocols call for social distancing.
Brown noted that Thursday was exactly one year ago, when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the United States, that she convened a state team to prepare for a potential outbreak. The governor issued her first executive orders on the pandemic March 8.
What was unusual was that Brown invited four other speakers to join her virtually for 45 minutes to discuss her priorities of ending the pandemic and promoting vaccinations, recovering from the Labor Day wildfires and advancing racial equity.
They were:
• Dr. Antwon Chavis, a pediatrician at Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, who spoke about how the pandemic affected children and families.
• Chief Christiana Rainbow Plews of the Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District, who directed efforts against the Holiday Farms fire even as her own home burned.
• Reyna Lopez of PCUN farmworkers union based in Woodburn and Paul Solomon of Sponsors Inc. of Eugene, both members of the governor’s Racial Justice Council, which recommended steps toward racial equity that Brown included in her proposed 2021-23 budget.
Echoing the “Build Back Better” campaign theme of President Joe Biden, Brown said it was not enough for Oregon to recover from the pandemic, the resulting economic downturn and the wildfires.
“We must recognize that going back to the ‘way things were’ will not move us forward,” the Democrat said. “Every difficult turn of this past year has only proven this point, further exacerbating existing disparities … The first step to creating opportunity is recognizing that racism is endemic to our systems, impacting every part of our culture and our economy. I am committed to ensuring that the world we build as we emerge from this last year is a more equitable one.”
Brown has two years to go in her second term. She leaves office on Jan. 9, 2023.