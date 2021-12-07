Knute Buehler, the Republican nominee for governor in 2018, endorsed state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running an insurgent independent campaign for governor in 2022.
Johnson’s campaign released a “dear friends” letter from Buehler to past supporters on Tuesday.
“I am endorsing Betsy Johnson for governor,” Buehler writes. “Betsy’s plain-spoken, independent spirit and proven record of putting the concerns of everyday Oregonians before partisan politics is exactly what Oregon needs right now.”
The letter ends with a link to Johnson’s campaign fundraising committee.
Buehler said the closed primaries of the Democratic and Republican parties would put candidates on the ballot who represented the most radical elements of their parties.
“It is vital that we break the iron grip monopoly of the radical left on power, politics and policy in our state,” Buehler said of Democrats.
Republicans would likely nominate someone who Buehler believes would have little chance of appealing to most voters in Oregon, which has not elected a Republican as governor since 1982.
“Unfortunately, the Republican Party is no longer a viable alternative in Oregon,” Buehler said.
Johnson’s announcement that she would run as an independent after 21 years in the Legislature as a Democrat was met with disapproval by Democratic leaders.
Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, stripped her of her co-chairmanship of the powerful Joint Ways and Means Committee, the state’s main budget-writing panel. Johnson remains a registered Democrat and retains her seat in the Senate.
Johnson has consistently been the most moderate of Democrats in the Senate. While backing most of her party’s social issue stances, including support for abortion rights, she has voted with Republicans on issues such as business restrictions, gun rights and limiting carbon emissions.
The Democratic and Republican nominees will be selected in the May primary. Johnson has to submit just over 24,000 valid signatures backing her candidacy to the secretary of state over the early summer to go directly on the November general election.
Tuesday’s endorsement is a return to Buehler’s oldest political stance, when he worked as the chief Oregon organizer for independent Ross Perot’s 1992 campaign for president.
Buehler ran as a Republican for secretary of state in 2012, losing the general election to the incumbent, Democrat Kate Brown. Brown became governor in early 2015 following the resignation of Gov. John Kitzhaber in an influence-peddling scandal.
Buehler was elected to the House as a Republican in 2014, representing Bend. He was reelected in 2016, the same year Brown won a special election against Republican Bud Pierce to serve the rest of Kitzhaber’s term. Pierce has filed to run for governor as a Republican in 2022.
Buehler, a moderate Republican who had been critical of President Donald Trump and did not support his successful 2016 bid for the White House, won the 2018 Republican primary for governor with 46.2% of the vote but lost to Brown .
Buehler entered the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2020, which was open following the retirement of U.S. Rep. Greg Walden. Buehler tried to reverse his reputation as a critic of Trump, supporting the then-president’s policies and reelection bid for the White House. Buehler finished second in a crowded field to Cliff Bentz, a Republican state senator from Ontario, who went on to win the heavily Republican district in the November election.