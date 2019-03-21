Several counties in western Oregon and southwest Washington state issued burn bans Wednesday after firefighters battled dozens of brush fires.
One of the fires reported near Stayton on Tuesday night grew to 60 acres and prompted evacuations. People were allowed to return home Wednesday.
Crews also battled a wind-driven fire near Longview, Washington.
KATU-TV reported that Marion, Clackamas, Linn, Wahkiakum and Cowlitz counties issued burn bans Wednesday, at least in part because of warmer-than-normal temperatures and winds throughout the region.
Campfires, fire pits and yard debris burning is also banned.
Fire officials report that their firefighters have primarily been responding to burns that got out of control because of the wind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.