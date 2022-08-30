Chinook

Rachel Kidd, in blue, gathers with other members of the Chinook Indian Nation and allies on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on Monday in Seattle.

 Megan Farmer/KUOW

SEATTLE — Members of the Chinook Indian Nation rallied on Monday on the steps of a federal building to raise awareness for their long fight to get federal recognition.

Tony Johnson, the tribal chairman, said his great-great-grandfather and other leaders first hired lawyers to sue for their lands back in the 1890s.

