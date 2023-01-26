Officials from Oregon’s cities have renewed their call for direct state aid, based on population, as the best way for Oregon to reduce the number of unhoused people and provide more shelter and services.

Their plan, which they unveiled last fall and restated Wednesday, calls for an annual allocation of $40 per resident — with a minimum of $50,000 per city — plus about $150 million for one-time construction costs associated with shelters. Based on a 2022 population count by Portland State University, the annual request for state aid amounts to $125 million in each of the next two years.

Cities

Local government officials participate in the League of Oregon Cities’ City Day at the Capitol event at the Salem Convention Center.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

Tags