SALEM — Civics could soon be a high school graduation requirement across Oregon.
Senate Bill 513, which would add a semester of civics education to the credits necessary for a diploma starting in the 2025-26 school year, is before Gov. Kate Brown for review.
"It is a bill that begins the process of holding our schools accountable for teaching the next generation of Oregonians how to operate the most complex, complicated and often confounding form of self-governance in human history," said state Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, the chief House sponsor.
"This is a call to arms for all good people to come to the aid of our union."
Evans is a speech communication instructor at Chemeketa Community College and has overseas service with the U.S. Air Force and the Oregon Air National Guard. He also was an adviser to Gov. Ted Kulongoski on emergency management, military and veterans issues.
The bill passed the state House in a 60-0 vote on Monday. The Senate approved the bill in a 25-3 vote in April.
Though Rep. Gerald "Boomer" Wright, R-Reedsport, voted for the bill, he said lawmakers should be mindful of teaching priorities. Oregon graduation requirements cover two years of social studies — not necessarily civics, even though some school districts already require it — in addition to four years in English and three years in math.
"When we require things in high school, there are only so many hours in the day," Wright, a retired teacher and school administrator, said. "Every time we require something, something is not taught that was previously taught. When we want to make sure our students get what we believe is necessary to continue this form of government and support this society, we must remember that when we add something, something disappears."
The bill emerged from the House Education Committee, led by Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, D-Woodburn, who said there is a pending bill that would direct the state Department of Education to review social studies standards with an eye toward teaching a more complete view of the nation.
"It's also important that we talk about the history and the many people who contributed to the development of our country," Alonzo Leon said. "These are people who for many years could not vote. I want to make sure those standards cover that piece of history."
Only 24% of students were proficient or better in civics in the 2018 National Assessment of Educational Progress, otherwise known as the nation's report card. The average score on civics was 153 of 300, largely unchanged from 150 — 22% proficient — in 1998.