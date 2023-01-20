Clatsop Community College is exploring the possibility of adding environmental science and brewing programs.
While core science and math courses are already in place for students interested in those fields, Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said the college will look to provide specialized classes that could help students transfer elsewhere or earn a certificate.
Adding programs could fill needs in the community, as well as boost enrollment, Breitmeyer said.
“I think they will both be really attractive,” he said. “I have heard for a long time from both students and community members, particularly around natural resources, that they wish they could get their start here — because a lot of students and a lot of people in this area are interested but they just end up going to … somewhere else to get that.
“We’re really providing that need. I think we’ll attract some students that we’ve lost in the past otherwise.”
A program focusing on environmental science and resource management could be added thanks to a land transfer at South Tongue Point.
In 2021, Columbia Land Trust transferred over 80 acres to the college adjacent to the college’s Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station campus. The college plans to turn the area into an outdoor classroom for students.
The land, which was historically a spot for dredge spoil deposits, is undergoing a restoration project by the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce. Students will be able to take part in projects such as habitat restoration and invasive species removal in the future.
“That will be a perfect outdoor living lab for (the program),” Breitmeyer said.
The program will be transferable, but will also provide offramps for certifications to help students join local workforce industries, such as watershed restoration, forestry and fisheries.
“There are a lot of activities going on locally here that students could benefit from the experience of fieldwork,” Breitmeyer said.
Several years ago, the college heard from local breweries that needed assistance in finding and developing a skilled workforce, Breitmeyer said. In partnering with breweries, the college will look to add a few fermentation science courses.
The program will be transferable into Oregon State University’s fermentation science program.
“With the rise and proliferation of microbreweries all across the country and certainly here in Clatsop County, it’s a good place (for students) to start,” Breitmeyer said.
Both programs could be phased in next school year and developed from there, Breitmeyer said.
The college is also working with local businesses to bring back a commercial driver’s license course, which is expected to return sometime in 2023.