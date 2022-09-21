Clatsop Community College will spend up to $3 million to replace a software system that caused problems and frustration for students and staff.

Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, along with several others involved in the process, selected Ellucian Colleague to replace Anthology, formerly known as CampusNexus. The college hosted two firms last month to present options.

