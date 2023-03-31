The death of a 12-year-old boy in a crash in Cannon Beach on Monday night compounds a family’s tragedy.
A Toyota Corolla was turning onto Sunset Boulevard from the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 101 when it was struck on the passenger side by a Dodge Ram heading northbound.
Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna, a sixth grader at Seaside Middle School who was a passenger in the Toyota Corolla, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
In late December, Rafael’s uncle and cousins Bonifacio Nolazco-Pineda, 41, Justin Nolazco-Pedraza, 19, and Alana Nolazco-Pedraza, 4, were killed after a tree fell on the roof of their truck on U.S. Highway 26. Nolazco-Pineda, known as “Boni,” had been part of the Norma’s Restaurant kitchen team in Seaside since 2004. Justin Nolazco-Pedraza, a Seaside High School graduate, worked as a service adviser at Astoria Ford.
Rafael leaves behind his parents and four sisters, Maria Nolazco, Yohali Nolazco, Emily Nolazco and Dania Rodriguez.
On Friday, Rodriguez, a registered nurse, described Rafael as kind, loving and “very nice to everybody.”
“Every time he saw someone he always greeted them with a hug,” she said. “He was just always smiling, always very happy, always in a good mood.”
He loved Oakley, the family dog, she said.
A soccer player and swimmer, Rafael liked exploring the beach and traveling, including trips to Hawaii and Mexico, even finding the best out of everything during the funeral of family members earlier this year, Rodriguez said.
He enjoyed Chinese and Japanese foods in particular, especially sushi, she said.
On Thursday, the Seaside School District secondary school administrative team of principal Jeff Roberts and assistant principals Jason Boyd and Wendy Crozier issued a statement to parents and caregivers.
The school district linked to grief resources and offered a crisis intervention for any student or staff member who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding the loss.
In a GoFundMe campaign to support the family, Rodriguez said her brother made a huge impact in the lives of many.
“He was kind, outgoing, handsome, smart, funny and full of life,” she said. “In his memory, we are humbly reaching out for community support. Any help would alleviate some of the hardships my parents are currently facing and be sincerely appreciated.”