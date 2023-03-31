The death of a 12-year-old boy in a crash in Cannon Beach on Monday night compounds a family’s tragedy.

A Toyota Corolla was turning onto Sunset Boulevard from the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 101 when it was struck on the passenger side by a Dodge Ram heading northbound.

Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna

Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was killed in a car crash on Monday.

Tags

R.J. Marx is editor of the Seaside Signal and covers South County for The Astorian. Reach him at 971-320-4557 or rmarx@seasidesignal.com.