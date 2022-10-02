Snake River

The Lower Monumental Dam on the lower Snake River in Washington state.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The White House on Friday released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

