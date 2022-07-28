Navigation lock

Engineers inspected the upstream side gate on the John Day Dam navigation lock on Tuesday.

 Chris Gaylord/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A damaged lower guide wheel on the John Day Dam's upstream navigation lock gate has slowed barge traffic on the Columbia River, but shippers and others say a delay is better than a closure during this especially busy time of year.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers technicians found the damage Monday and closed the lock to river traffic. They then moved to limited lockages the next evening.

