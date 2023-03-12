Oregon’s vast farm and forestlands could be enlisted to capture carbon and reduce heat-trapping greenhouse gasses under a bill that awaits further work in a legislative committee.

The state Senate Natural Resources Committee heard from about three dozen people in February and a follow-up session is planned later in March. Though representatives of timber industry groups and Oregon Cattlemen’s Association opposed it, Senate Bill 530 won support from environmental groups, along with individual farmers, forest owners and ranchers across the state.

Thinned forest

Astoria has sequestered carbon in the Bear Creek watershed.

