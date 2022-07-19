Rivers

The bill would add nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon to the Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

A plan to protect thousands of miles of rivers and streams in Oregon received renewed attention last week when dozens of organizations banded together to encourage politicians to speed up the passage of the bill.

Seventy-five organizations across the state sent a joint letter to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley urging them to pass the River Democracy Act. The letter was signed mainly by conservation groups and outdoor sporting and fishing organizations.

