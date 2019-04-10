A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit in the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon Coast on Wednesday morning.
The quake happened well off the coast, roughly west of Florence, about 7:11 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake had a depth of 6.2 miles, the agency said.
No tsunami threat was reported.
Magnitude 4 earthquakes are felt by humans and may cause damage, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
