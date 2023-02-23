State lawmakers will have more to spend in the next two years, and taxpayers can anticipate record credits against their tax bills next year, under the latest forecast released by state economists.

The report presented to lawmakers on Wednesday is preliminary to the next forecast in May, which lawmakers will rely on for their decisions about the two-year budget that starts in July. The exact amount that will be rebated to individual taxpayers, known as the “kicker,” will come in a forecast due in late August.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

