State lawmakers will have more to spend in the next two years, and taxpayers can anticipate record credits against their tax bills next year, under the latest forecast released by state economists.
The report presented to lawmakers on Wednesday is preliminary to the next forecast in May, which lawmakers will rely on for their decisions about the two-year budget that starts in July. The exact amount that will be rebated to individual taxpayers, known as the “kicker,” will come in a forecast due in late August.
State Economist Mark McMullen said his office has drawn back slightly from a projected mild recession, starting this fall, that would cut into state tax collections and Oregon Lottery proceeds — the two most flexible sources of state spending.
“Although we are expecting more resources, it still makes a lot of sense to be prudent until we are exactly sure what those budget thresholds will turn out to be in the end,” he said at a joint meeting of state House and Senate revenue committees.
“We have seen the economic outlook improve and person and corporate income taxes outstrip expectations. But there is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty here in this outlook.”
The upshot of the latest report by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis:
• Lawmakers will have almost $700 million more available than previously projected in tax collections in planning state budgets — $489 million in the current cycle and $207 million in the 2023-2025 cycle.
• A record $3.9 billion, up from $3.7 billion in the most recent forecast in November, is projected to be returned to individual taxpayers. The rebate will be in the form of credits subtracted from their 2023 tax returns that will be filed next spring. The previous record for a kicker was $1.9 billion.
• A record $1.5 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the November forecast, is projected from excess corporate income taxes. The previous record was $851 million. Oregon voters in 2012 directed these amounts to go into the State School Fund, not rebated to businesses.
Under a law that dates back to 1979 — and which voters wrote into the Oregon Constitution in 2000 — taxpayers get a rebate when actual tax collections exceed budget projections by 2%. The rebate can be suspended, but it requires specific economic triggers and supermajority votes in the Legislature — and lawmakers have not done it since voters put the kicker into the Constitution.
McMullen said the new forecast takes into account some signs of a slower growing economy and easing inflation nationally. The statewide unemployment rate has gone up a full percentage point in the past few months, from a near record-low 3.5% to a still-low 4.5%. But the private sector has continued to add jobs.
“We have seen encouraging inflation reports, but not entirely encouraging,” he said. “There is still quite a lot of risk,” especially if the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates in its efforts to tamp down consumer demand and wage growth.
“As inflation continues to slow, this revenue forecast shows that we can anticipate having more predictability and stability for the coming budget cycle," Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement. "While this is encouraging news, the Legislature still has some tough choices to make. We will have to keep focused and stay the course in order to make much-needed investments in Oregonians’ most urgent shared priorities: housing and homelessness, behavioral health, and education.”
The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.