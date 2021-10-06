To say it’s been a tough year to be a business owner would be an understatement.
The rise and fall of COVID-19 cases, risk levels that opened and closed businesses, new safety protocols and a severe labor shortage has forced many business owners to rethink and retool their operations.
In response, some businesses have raised wages, bumped up benefits and raised prices to offset costs. A job that paid a minimum wage of $9.25 an hour in 2016, now pays $12.75 an hour, according to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. For the past five weeks, EO Media Group explored the effect of the labor shortage on businesses, industries and workers young and old.
The Oregon Employment Department reported that the state regained nearly 2 out of 3 jobs lost in spring 2020 when government mandates restricted or closed business operations. A record level of job openings were reported in April and June in Oregon and across the country. Businesses reported 98,000 job vacancies at any given time between those months.
In addition, there were about 32,500 Oregonians between April and June who have said they couldn’t work because of child care concerns or health concerns related to COVID-19.
EO Media Group asked economists in Oregon — Gail Krumenauer, Damon Runberg and Erik Knoder — to project the regional and statewide economic outlook and examine where the economy is headed. Their answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Q: What is the economic vision for Oregon going forward now that the initial impacts of the pandemic-related shutdowns are behind us?
Krumenauer: I think the general, common theme is that we’d all hope to see continued recovery and/or economic expansion. As recovery and/or expansion continues, there are some longer-term factors that are going to come into play, creating headwinds for growth. Those are lower net in-migration (the primary way we grow our workforce is from people moving here), and ongoing or increasing baby boomer retirements. And rural areas tend to have a larger share of workers at or near retirement age.
Q: Will there be inflation or other affects on the economy because of the higher wages paid to workers in this tight labor market?
Krumenauer: I’d say that yes, we’ve already been seeing higher inflation in recent months. It’s due in part to worker wages rising, in part to higher demand (this summer for things like air travel and accommodations), and also in part to shortages in supply chains that are reducing the ability to produce as many of certain goods as people want (microchips and cars are a good example of this).
Q: Where is the economy headed?
Runberg: As recovery and/or expansion continues, there are some longer-term facts that are going to come into play, creating headwinds for growth. Those are lower net in-migration — the primary way we grow our workforce — and ongoing or increasing retirements. According to the Current Population Survey, there was a 4.5% increase in those 65-plus who were not in the labor force in 2020. That is a big jump, roughly 2 million people age 65 and older are out of the labor force nationwide. The big picture trend is clear that the retiring of the baby boomers has begun and it is one of the factors in our tight labor market.
Q: Will businesses have to continue to pivot to stay ahead of this current labor crisis?
Krumenauer: As for businesses pivoting, or rather continuing to adjust their hiring strategies, yes. I think they’ve already been incredibly innovative in changing their business operations due to COVID, and in trying to hire more workers when the labor market is so tight (lots of job openings, relatively low unemployment, and some workers still facing barriers to taking jobs).
Q: What are some of the things employers are doing to encourage workers to return to the workforce?
Krumenauer: For one, employers have raised wages. Those wages have risen by more than 2% in Oregon over the past year. Three out of 5 offered health benefits, and half offered retirement benefits. One out of 10 of employers offering health insurance, and 1 out of 5 offering retirement benefits, cited worker hiring and retention advantages related to those offerings. Half of Oregon’s private firms offered paid holidays, and half offered paid vacation days. One-third offered at least one of the following: flexible work schedules, production or performance bonuses, paid professional development training and life insurance. Some employers have relaxed experience requirements.
Employers also are layering help-wanted signs with other efforts such as referral incentives, signing bonuses, posting with online job boards, and working with recruiters outside of their immediate geographical area.
Q: What’s the outlook for the regional economy in the next six months?
Knoder: Over the next 12 months I expect that the coast will add jobs. From 2014 through 2019 the coast added an average of 1,764 jobs from August of one year to the August of the following year. The Office of Economic Analysis forecasts that Oregon will regain jobs lost in the pandemic recession by the summer of 2022.
In August 2021 the five coastal counties remained below their August 2019 nonfarm employment by roughly 3,400 jobs.
From August 2020 to August 2021 those counties had regained roughly 3,000 jobs. This suggests that although the counties have the potential to regain the remainder (3,400) of the jobs lost in the pandemic recession by next summer, I think it is more probable that they will fall short of that.
Around 1,700-1,800 is normal growth for the coast, and even last year during the rapid early recovery the coast added only about 3,000 jobs in the five main coastal counties.
Job growth tends to be sooner in the recovery and faster in the north coast and slower in the central and south coast.