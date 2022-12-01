• David Vickery, 37, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday in Warrenton for fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Burglary
• Nicholas Jay Libby, 63, a transient of Astoria, was arrested Nov. 23 for burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft in the third degree and contempt of court. Libby allegedly broke into the Chevron gas station on Marine Drive.
Theft
• Colleen Frances Casper, 43, of Astoria, was arrested Nov. 23 at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for second-degree theft.
Attempted theft
• Ronald Lee Smith, 54, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Monday in the Safeway parking lot on Leif Erikson Drive for attempted theft in the first degree, attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Criminal trespass
•Nickie Lee Barrett, 60, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on Pacific Drive in Warrenton for second-degree criminal trespass.
DUII
• William Michael Schuster, 76, of Warrenton, was arrested Monday on S.E. 19th Street in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Dylan James Addis, 19, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday near Shively Park for DUII.
• Ramon Arzola Navarrete, 46, of Astoria, was arrested Nov. 21 at Marine Drive and Columbia Avenue for DUII. He allegedly collided with a car while operating a bicycle.