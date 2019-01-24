SALEM — Officials say four elk were illegally killed and left to waste in Lincoln and Tillamook counties in early January.
The Statesman Journal reported that Oregon State Police are asking for help in identifying those responsible.
Officials say on Jan. 8, a five-point bull elk was found dead and wasted in Toledo, just inland from Newport.
Police say an investigation revealed the elk had been shot by a high-powered rifle.
Police say four days later three cow elk were found shot and killed with a high-caliber rifle and were left to waste in a clearcut several miles from Highway 6 on Fox Creek Road.
