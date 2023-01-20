On the heels of the closure of the century-old Mail Tribune in Medford, EO Media Group announced Friday the company’s plans to open a new publication in the city.

The paper, which will be called The Tribune, will focus on publishing news online that will be curated for print editions three times a week. EO Media Group Chief Operating Officer Heidi Wright said the company plans to launch the publication in the next two weeks.

Mail Tribune

The final print edition of Medford’s Mail Tribune newspaper, published Sept. 30, is displayed at the Ashland Public Library. The news organization shut down entirely this month.

