It was a footnote to the sermon’s overall message of justice, but Rebecca Patterson, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Astoria, couldn’t help pointing out that the text included one of two times in the Bible where Jesus loses an argument.
“And guess what,” she said. “Both times he loses the argument to a woman.”
According to the Gospel of John, Jesus performed his first public miracle — turning water into wine — at a wedding in Cana, a village or town in the region of Galilee. He performs the miracle after his mother tells him, essentially, to “fix it,” when the party runs out of wine. Jesus responds: “Woman, what does your concern have to do with me? My hour has not yet come.”
How Mary responds to this sass is not recorded, but she prevails. John goes on to recount how Jesus went with the servants and did what his mother asked, transforming six large jars filled with water into a wine that was even better than what the guests had been drinking.
Something ordinary becoming extraordinary. Patterson connected this to how people nowadays can practice restorative justice in their everyday lives with the tools, habits, abilities and resources already at hand. Rather than the justice of the world, which seeks to punish and exact payment from people, this kind of justice seeks to understand the reasons behind a person’s actions and restore them to community.
Patterson, an avid gardener and cook, describes herself as “a very displaced New Englander” who has lived all across the United States. She took over as the pastor of First United Methodist Church six months ago, sent here by bishops who believed the congregation would benefit from her specific gifts.
Even as a child, she felt comfort in churches and later felt a particular call to the ministry. But she didn’t know where she fit into that world. Her family, culturally Catholic, wanted her to be a lawyer. Patterson considered being a teacher.
It wasn’t until she was in her early 20s that she met her first female pastor. This experience, combined with an internationally and religiously diverse group at the seminary she attended, helped her flesh out a vision for what she could do.
At 30 years old, Patterson is often the only millennial in the churches she pastors. It puts her into the interesting position of acting as a spiritual leader to people who often have decades or more worth of life experience.
It has forced this self-described “fixer” to become a better listener. Humility is key, she said.
In many cases, though, her youth allows her to offer a different perspective.
“I believe we’re seeing a generational breakdown,” she said. “I am able and in a position to speak across that when the breaks occur in people’s lives.”
Patterson believes the church, at its best, acts as a resource for people’s individual walks with God, but also connects them to each other, providing ways for them to practice the biblical command to “love thy neighbor as thyself.”
The small congregation at First United practices this in several ways, most publicly as the hosts of the Astoria Warming Center, an emergency shelter that offers the homeless dinner and a warm place to sleep during the winter months. Though supported by the church’s congregation and pastors, the warming center has been the source of some contention in the neighborhood. It has had to fight to continue operating out of the church’s basement.
Patterson and the congregation are in what she calls “a period of discernment” about what kind of ministries to engage in next. But she believes support for the homeless and addressing issues around homelessness will be major themes.
“It seems to be where everyone’s heart is,” she said.
The church succeeds, she said, “if we can make our community a more loving, kind and generous and justice-oriented community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.