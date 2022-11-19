Republicans gained two seats in Oregon’s 60-member House and one in the 30-member Senate this fall, fewer than they hoped from a multimillion-dollar drive they calculated could yield a red wave.
Those results became clear last week as more counties posted near-final vote tallies.
The wins were just enough to end the Democrats’ three-fifths supermajorities in both chambers, obstructing majority Democrats’ ability to pass tax increases without a single Republican vote. But the outcome fell far short of the GOP’s best-case scenarios of netting up to seven more seats in the House to reach an even power split and three or four seats in the Senate to take majority control away from the Democrats.
Instead, Republicans’ anticipated red wave turned out to be no more than a ripple.
“I would be lying if I were to say there was a red wave,” said Bryan Iverson, a senior adviser for House and Senate Republicans and husband of House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, of Prineville.
Oregon Republicans had been hopeful about their chances for big gains but realistic that such aspirations were long shots. They managed to come within hundreds of votes of winning half a dozen more races.
“Obviously, we’d like to have a few more seats,” Iverson said. “We came up just a hair short. But we’re excited to be out of the super-minority.”
Since the primary, Republicans and their allies spent a record-setting $15.3 million in their quest to win seats at the Capitol, including 16 races funded at $300,000 or more. Democrats countered to reach $14.5 million, fueled by a late-stage $3 million surge. They focused on just 11 key races funded at $350,000 or more.
Crowning them all was a high-profile race for a Clackamas County Senate seat in which the incumbent Republican raised $2.1 million — and the Democratic challenger $2.8 million. The Democrat prevailed by fewer than 400 votes.
Democrats have held a supermajority in both chambers for the past four years. The party has controlled the House for the past decade and the Senate for the past 18 years — and Republicans have come to terms with the fact that they’ll have to wait until next the 2024 election to pursue loftier dreams.
Come January, when the new legislative session convenes, the House will have 25 Republicans and 35 Democrats. In the Senate, there’ll be 12 Republicans, 17 Democrats and one Independent.
Among the bright spots for Republicans was state Rep. Suzanne Weber's victory over Democrat Melissa Busch in Senate District 16, which covers the North Coast. Weber won 57% to 43%, flipping the seat once held by Betsy Johnson, a former Scappoose Democrat who resigned to pursue an independent campaign for governor.
Cyrus Javadi, a Tillamook dentist, defeated Logan Laity, a Tillamook small-business owner and community organizer, 51% to 49% to keep Weber's House District 32 seat in Republican hands on the North Coast.