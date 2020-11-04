State Sen. Shemia Fagan, a Democrat from the Portland area, reclaimed the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office for her party Tuesday, handily defeating longtime Republican Sen. Kim Thatcher of the Salem area.
After losing the secretary of state’s office to Republican Dennis Richardson in 2016, Democrats in Oregon and nationwide were keen to retake the only statewide office they do not hold in the otherwise solidly blue state.
Election returns showed Fagan with 51% to Thatcher’s 43%.
Democratic voter enthusiasm for the presidential election, coupled with huge spending by public employee unions and other liberal donors, propelled Fagan to apparent victory. She is nearly two years into her four-year Senate term and previously served two terms in the state House.
Both Fagan and Thatcher largely avoided outlining policies they would pursue as secretary of state during their campaigns. Instead, many of their positions on issues came to light only when journalists asked about them. Even then, neither would cite any specific dollar limit that should be imposed on campaign contributions.
Fagan reported raising more than $3.2 million and spending nearly all of it, while Thatcher reported raising and spending more than $1 million. Thatcher was essentially unopposed in the Republican primary earlier this year. In contrast, Fagan pulled off a 0.77 percentage point win after she was the last to enter a hard-fought Democratic primary race.
In brief remarks, Fagan thanked her family, other supporters and “our donors, the folks who gave the little that they could once, twice, maybe a couple other times to make sure that we had the resources to tell Oregon about our incredible vote-by-mail system and the kind of secretary of state that Oregon deserves.”
Democrat Ellen Rosenblum easily won another four years as Oregon’s attorney general, cruising to victory over Republican Michael Cross by a 57% to 41% margin.
With the win, Rosenblum is on track to be the state’s third-longest serving attorney general.
In her third term, Rosenblum plans to push the Legislature to pass consumer privacy and gun safety laws. She also faces investigations into allegations that male Department of Justice lawyers discriminated against and sexually harassed at least one female lawyer and that the agency wasted taxpayer resources by unnecessarily litigating certain cases.
Rosenblum has a mixed record on criminal justice reform at a time many Oregonians say it’s a top priority: she asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold nonunanimous jury verdicts, despite that system’s racist history.
Rosenblum ran a low-key campaign against Cross, a nonlawyer who described himself in an election filing as a self-employed software designer. Still, Oregon’s top prosecutor raked in more than $800,000 in campaign cash over the last four years, according to state records. Rosenblum serves as co-chair of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, which contributed $200,000 to her reelection race.
Incumbent state Treasurer Tobias Read won reelection over Republican challenger Jeff Gudman and two independent candidates, with 52% of the vote versus Gudman’s 41%.
It was a replay of the 2016 election in which Read, a former Nike employee and five-term state legislator before becoming treasurer, edged Gudman, a financial analyst and former Lake Oswego city councilor, by 2 percentage points.
The treasurer’s office invests public funds, issues bonds and provides banking services for state and local government entities. The treasurer is one of five members of the Oregon Investment Council, which invests public pension fund assets, and is one of three members of the State Land Board.
Read says he intends to continue reorganizing the agency’s investment management division, bringing more investing activities in house to save money. He is also looking to bring more environmental, social and governance analysis to the state’s investment management.
Read wants to build on the successful rollout and broaden participation in Oregon Saves, a retirement savings plan for workers who don’t have that option through their employer. And he wants to use new education savings credits to make his agency’s college savings plan more accessible to more families.
In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler fought off a strong challenge from urban policy consultant Sarah Iannarone to claim a second term.
With more than 90% of the votes counted, Wheeler led Iannarone 46% to 41%. Write-in candidates, which include community activist Teressa Raiford, had pulled in 13%.
The win makes Wheeler the first person since Vera Katz, who served three terms from the early 1990s to mid-2000s, elected to consecutive terms as mayor of Oregon’s largest city.
Wheeler gave a brief statement via Zoom late Tuesday, thanking voters for their support and said he understood many people are frustrated over the direction of the city amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests.
“We’re going to need to come together as never before to address short-term issues and the long-term changes and investments needed to rebuild our economy, rebuild confidence in law enforcement and restore hope for our future,” he said.
