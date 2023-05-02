Fagan

Shemia Fagan was elected Oregon's secretary of state in November 2020.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will resign next week, a stunning fall from grace for a top Democrat who once looked like a good bet to climb to higher office.

The secretary announced Tuesday that she will step down on Monday. The resignation is the swift reaction to a mounting scandal over her decision to accept lucrative side work as a cannabis consultant. Her deputy, Cheryl Myers, will step into the position until Gov. Tina Kotek appoints a successor.

