Mass timber

Alejandra Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, is flanked by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Ron Wyden at Portland International Airport.

 Peter Wong/Oregon Capital Bureau

A Biden administration official says Oregon's mass timber project, and 20 others around the nation, will go beyond current economic needs to stimulate the nation's emerging industries and develop a future workforce.

Alejandra Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, spoke to participants in the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition and toured the site proposed by the Port of Portland for a production center. Mass timber is composed of layers of wood held together by glue or other means and is pressed together to form a strong building material.

