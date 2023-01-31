Pebble Mine

A worker with the Pebble Mine project digs in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamma in 2007.

 Al Grillo/AP Photo

JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took an unusually strong step Tuesday in blocking a proposed mine heralded by backers as the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world, with the agency citing as unacceptable impacts the project could have on a rich Alaska aquatic ecosystem that supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.

The move, cheered by Alaska Native tribes, environmentalists and fishermen and condemned by some state officials and mining interests, deals a heavy blow to the proposed Pebble Mine. The intended site is in a remote area of southwest Alaska's Bristol Bay region, about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage.

