The Northwest Oregon Wildland School, a yearly training for firefighters in Clatsop and Columbia counties, will take place Saturday and Sunday at Camp Rilea.
The training is designed to prepare for wildfires, as well as support other statewide emergencies.
Residents and visitors should expect to see plumes of smoke coming from the National Guard training facility in Warrenton, west of U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 11.
